Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An escaped goat has become a local celebrity in Japanese city after evading capture by taking up residence on a concrete-reinforced slope next to railroad tracks.

The 63-year-old owner of the animal said he had only had the young goat for a short time before it escaped from his property in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture.

The goat, nicknamed Ponyo by local admirers, climbed a concrete-reinforced slope next to the railroad tracks and has been living on the slope for about two months, locals said.

Local authorities said they have been unable to reach the goat's new home because trains travel directly underneath its location, complicating rescue plans. Witnesses said the goat has plenty of grass graze on without wandering to an area where it could be more easily captured.

The goat's owner said he has been consulting with wildlife experts to create a plan to rescue Ponyo. He apologized to the railway operator and anyone else who has been inconvenienced by the escaped animal's presence.