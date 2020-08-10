Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman celebrated her 103rd birthday and being sprung from lockdown at a nursing home by trying something new: getting her first tattoo.

Dorothy Pollack celebrated her 103rd birthday in COVID-19 lockdown at a Muskegon nursing home June 16, and her family said they soon realized they needed to get her back out into the world.

"The nurse in the home said she was horribly depressed and we needed to get her out. We couldn't see her so we had no idea how she really was. She's extremely hard of hearing so phone calls were not helpful," granddaughter Teresa Zavitz-Jones told CNN.

Pollack celebrated her freedom Friday by getting her first tattoo: a small frog on her arm.

"It was pretty exciting because years ago my grandson wanted me to get one and I wouldn't do it," Pollack said. "All of a sudden, I decided I would like to have one. And if I could, a frog. Because I like frogs."

Ray Reasoner Jr. of A.W.O.L. Custom Tattooing in Muskegon said Pollack is the oldest person he has ever tattooed.

"She took it like a champ. I didn't even see her wince. Maybe she had half a wince once," he said.

Pollack followed up her first body ink with another personal first: taking a motorcycle ride.

The centenarian said she and her family are now planning further adventures.