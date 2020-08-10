A North Carolina man said his chihuahua saved his life by running for help when he suffered a stroke while aboard his houseboat. File Photo by TFoxFoto/Shutterstock

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man was reunited with his beloved dog five days after the chihuahua was credited with saving his life during a stroke.

Rudy Armstrong, 86, a Navy veteran who lives alone on a houseboat in Oriental with his dog, Boo-Boo, said he realized he was having a stroke on the boat and he couldn't reach his phone because he was unable to move one of his arms and one of his legs.

"I didn't want to be there for a couple of days before somebody would come by," Armstrong recalled to WCTI-TV, "so I said, 'OK, Boo-Boo, go get me some help.'"

Boo-Boo ran off at her owner's urging and returned a short time later with the dockmaster, who summoned paramedics to the scene.

Armstrong said he believes Boo-Boo saved his life by following his instructions. He was hospitalized and was reunited with his dog five days later.

"I've got tears running out of my eyes," he said during the reunion. "Missed her so much man."