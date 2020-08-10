Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she screamed in shock when a mysterious object inside her washing machine turned out to be a python.

Emily Visnic, who recently moved from Connecticut to a West Palm Beach apartment, said she has her own laundry room in the residence and has no idea how a snake managed to get inside the appliance.

Advertisement

"I looked down and I saw something snakeskin and I was like, 'Huh. What did I put in here that was snakeskin?' And I reached down and it started slithering and oh my gosh. I screamed so loud. It was a huge python," Visnic told WPEC-TV.

Visnic said animal control officers told her the snake appeared to large to have traveled through the building's pipes. The officer said a neighbor in the same building had previously reported hearing what sounded like a snake traveling through the ventilation system.

"The neighbor directly below me, I guess the day before, had gone down to the front desk and said, 'This is going to sound crazy, but I'm hearing hissing,'" Visnic said.

A building maintenance crew removed the snake. It was unclear where the animal came from, and Visnic said snakes are not allowed as pets in the apartment building.