Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record when he popped 40 balloons by throwing chopsticks in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, originally broke the record for most balloons popped with chopsticks in one minute in 2018 when he managed 28 pops in the allotted time.

Advertisement

The record was recently broken by Ashrita Furman, who popped 36 balloons in one minute during an attempt in New York.

Rush said the balloons for his latest attempt were supplied by syndicated radio program The Bob and Tom Show.

He managed to burst 40 balloons in accordance with rules requiring that only one balloon could be popped per chopstick and only one chopstick could be thrown at a time.