Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old science enthusiast in Pakistan broke a Guinness World Record when she arranged the elements of the periodic table in 2 minutes, 42 seconds.

Natalia Najam of Lahore took on the Guinness record for the fastest time to arrange all elements of the periodic table and beat the previous record by 7 seconds.

The previous record was set by Indian economics professor Meenakshi Agarwal, who completed the task in 2 minutes, 49 seconds.

Najam said she hopes her accomplishment inspires other children to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.