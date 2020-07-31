July 31 (UPI) -- A soccer freestyler broke a Guinness World Record when she managed 170 soccer ball touches in one minute -- while running on a treadmill.

Guinness said Laura Biondo, a Venezuelan soccer freestyler, broke the record in Miami, Fla., this month when she kept the ball in the air with her feet while on the treadmill.

Advertisement

Biondo said she had never attempted the record before and practiced for about 10 days to master her technique.

The previous record for most soccer ball touches with the feet on a treadmill in one minute stood at 120, a goal Biondo surpassed by achieving 170.