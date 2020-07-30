July 30 (UPI) -- A Manitoba man broke his second Guinness World Record when he rode his bicycle more than 7,031 miles in one month -- and he hasn't finished.

Arvid Loewen, 63, surpassed the 7,031-mile world record, set by British man Mark Beaumont in 2017, on Wednesday evening, and he said he will continue to ride until he reaches the 30-day time limit for the record on Thursday evening.

"I beat the record, but I also want to set a higher standard so that the next person has a little bit more work to do than I did," Loewen told CBC News on Thursday morning.

Loewen has been logging his miles by riding the approximately 18.5-mile route from Winnipeg to Lockport and back repeatedly.

"I've been going back and forth. I think it's around 450 times," he said. "Something like that."

Loewen said his official attempt is slated to end Thursday at about 7 p.m., and he will then submit evidence of his ride to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

The grandfather previously set a world record in 2011, when he biked from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 13 days, 6 hours and 13 minutes. The feat earned him the record for the fastest bike ride across Canada.