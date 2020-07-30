July 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man shared security camera footage of a bear wheeling around his trash can before spilling it onto his lawn.

Brett Longo said his home security camera sent him an activity alert and he checked the feed to discover two black bears in front of his Mary Esther, Okaloosa County, home.

The video shows one of the bears wheeling Longo's trash can from the curb back up his driveway.

"It was full," Longo told the Northwest Florida Daily News. "That bad boy was to the top."

Longo jokingly suggested the bear was trying to be helpful.

"He was just bringing it up to the house," he said. "He was polite enough to move it out of the driveway."

The bear's actions turned out to be a not-so-good deed when it spilled the trash can's contents on Longo's lawn.