Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An Indian man broke a Guinness World Record when he solved six Rubik's cubes in 2.17 minutes -- while completely submerged underwater.

Illayaram Sekar, 25, took on the Guinness record for most Rubik's cubes solved underwater in a single breath, which was previously set in 2014 by U.S. speed-cuber Anthony Brooks when he finished five cubes before coming up for air.

Sekar topped Brooks' record by one cube, solving six of the puzzles in his 2.17 minutes under the surface of the water.

"I am the first person to attempt this record in Asia," Sekar told ANI News.

"I am working in a school currently in Chennai. I want to inspire my students to do more. Pandemic will come and go but our mind and spirit should reach a higher level to face anything in life," he said.