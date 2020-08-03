Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Utility officials in New Zealand are reminding residents of what not to flush down toilets after a "rag monster" was removed from a pumping station.

Wellington Water said a crew at a pumping station had to extract the "rag monster," a mass that results from non-biodegradable items including wet wipes, paper towels sanitary pads, diapers, hair and pieces of cloth being flushed down toilets.

The utility tweeted a photo of the approximately 3-foot-long mass removed by the crew.

"Make sure you only flush the 3P's: poo, pee and (toilet) paper!" Wellington Water tweeted.