Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An Alabama man said he received an unusual surprise when he woke up to discover an alligator swimming laps in his backyard pool.

Steven McCulland Sr. said he took an early morning look at the pool behind his home in Mobile and was surprised to see an alligator beating the heat with a relaxing swim.

Advertisement

"What in the blue blazes is this?" McCulland says in a video he took of the gator.

Family members posted photos of the unusual visitor on social media.

"I took my glasses off and looked around made sure I was seeing what I thought I was seeing and I was," McCulland told WALA-TV.

He said the alligator eventually climbed out of the pool and wandered near the fence in his yard before being collected by a wildlife officer.