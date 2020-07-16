July 16 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania state senator's lost wallet was found and returned by an unexpected bystander -- her opponent in the upcoming election.

Devlin Robinson, a Republican running for the 37th District state Senate seat currently held by Democrat Pam Iovino, said he spotted a wallet in the middle of Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon and decided to investigate.

Advertisement

Robinson said he was shocked to open the wallet and discover it belonged to his political rival.

"I was happy to return this item, a bit battered by passing traffic, to Pam Iovino," Robinson wrote in a Facebook post. "She was thrilled to have it back and I was delighted to help out a fellow veteran. Sometimes, it's great to put the politics aside. Now, on with the campaign to become the next state senator for the 37th District."

Iovino thanked Robinson in her own Facebook post.

"Lost my wallet. Ugh! Luckily my cell phone number was in it. Look who found my wallet. Thanks, Devlin!" she wrote.