July 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina firefighter unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 5,297 burpees in 12 hours.

Nick Christopoulos, 30, said he trained for his record attempt by doing 100 burpees -- squat thrusts with a stand in between repetitions -- for every call that came in at his firehouse.

"The day I started, I did 1,300 in one day," he told WTVD-TV.

He said the record was broken twice while he was training, adding more than 600 additional reps to his goal.

"It was pretty devastating," he recalled, "but it made me train even harder."

Christopoulos ended his attempt with 5,297. He said video evidence and paperwork are being submitted to Guinness to have his record officially recognized.