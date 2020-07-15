July 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters rescued a British teenager after she climbed into a baby swing to shoot a TikTok video and got stuck.

Layani Maclean, 14, of Oxfordshire, was filming a TikTok video with friends at an Oxfordshire playground when she climbed into the baby swing and found herself unable to climb back out.

The girl's mother, Charlie Maclean, 40, called the fire department when she was unable to free her daughter.

A video of the rescue shows firefighters removing the swing from its hinges so the teenager could be extracted with the help of some liquid soap.

Charlie Maclean said she is planning to bake a cake to thank the firefighters.