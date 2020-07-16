July 16 (UPI) -- A wayward kangaroo made an unexpected appearance Thursday morning in a Florida city before being apprehended by police.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said officers captured the kangaroo in the NE 2nd Avenue area of the city Thursday morning after the Australian marsupial was reported by witnesses.

"Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center," police tweeted.

At least one witness captured video of the kangaroo hopping loose through a neighborhood prior to its capture.

The animal's origins were unclear.