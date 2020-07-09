July 9 (UPI) -- An Australian lighting company shared photos of an unusual visitor to its factory warehouse -- a curious koala.

Aqualuma LED Lighting posted a series of photos to Facebook showing the marsupial climbing on shelves and boxes at the company's factory warehouse in Helensvale, just outside of Gold Coast, Queensland.

The company said workers spotted the koala in the early afternoon Thursday and dubbed the animal "Lumi."

"When we say MADE IN AUSTRALIA we really mean it! Our little visitor now named Lumi having some hang time in the Aqualuma warehouse today," the Facebook post states.