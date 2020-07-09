Online company HighSpeedInternet.com is offering $1,000 to a selected applicant willing to play 50 hours of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" on the Nintendo Switch. Photo by InspiredImages/Pixabay.com

July 9 (UPI) -- An online company is offering Nintendo fans the chance to make $1,000 with an unusual dream job: playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 50 hours.

HighSpeedInternet.com, which offers comparisons and reviews of Internet service providers, said it is seeking a gamer with a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite console and their own copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to make $20 an hour playing the game for 50 hours.

"It doesn't matter if you're new in town or a master gamer perfecting your private utopia -- we're open to entries from all our gamer neighbors," the company's posting states.

Applicants, who must be legal residents of the United States over the age of 18, must complete an Internet speed test at the website and submit the results to be considered for the position.

"You might as well get paid real money to maintain an orchard, catch a coelacanth, and listen to K.K.'s songs, right? And with that extra cash, you could buy your real-life home a new furniture set, television, or a fancy rug to tie your room together," the company says.

The winning applicant will be selected Aug. 6, and must accept by Aug. 16. The 50 hours of game play must then be completed by Sept. 30 to receive payment.