July 9 (UPI) -- Experts from a Florida reptile sanctuary were summoned to the home of a family who found a baby alligator swimming around their backyard pool.

The Croc Encounters reptile sanctuary said the Westchase, Hillsborough County, family called for help Wednesday after discovering the small alligator in their pool filter.

"Every time they opened the filter lid the alligator would dart out and swim laps around the pool," the sanctuary said in a Facebook post.

The Croc Encounters team responded to the home and removed the alligator, which was released back into the wild.

"Alligators under 4 feet are not considered a nuisance unlike larger ones who are not able to be relocated under Florida law," the post said.