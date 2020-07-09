An Australian woman won a $34.8 million lottery jackpot from the first ticket she had ever purchased. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

July 9 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a $34.8 million lottery jackpot said she has "beginner's luck" to thank for the prize, as it was the first lottery ticket she had ever purchased.

The Sydney woman told The Lott officials she had been on vacation to the Sussex Inlet when a friend told her a lottery ticket purchased at Inlet Newsagency had won Tuesday's Oz Lotto jackpot.

"So I jumped online and checked my ticket," the winner said. "I can't believe it. I'm shaking. ... This is incredible!"

The winner told officials she has "beginner's luck" to thank for her win.

"You won't believe this. This is the first lottery ticket I've ever bought in my life," she said. "I've never played Oz Lotto before. I walked past the news agency and thought it would be a bit of fun to enter, so I did!"

The woman said she does not yet have plans for her winnings, but she doesn't expect to quit working.