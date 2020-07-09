July 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah said a runaway oil tanker that wasn't attached to a truck went rolling down a street in the middle of the night and ended up in a resident's back yard.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the asphalt oil tanker trailer had been left in a parking lot early Wednesday when it started rolling for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m.

The department said the tanker rolled across the empty parking lot, crossed a road and ended up in a home's back yard. Officials said 911 callers initially thought the rumbling was from an earthquake.

The department said no one was injured and the tanker stopped before striking the house. The trailer leaked an estimated 500-1,500 gallons of oil during the incident.