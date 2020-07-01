July 1 (UPI) -- A large alligator with two missing limbs has a new home at a reptile rescue after it showed up on a Florida family's front porch.

The 8-foot, 9-inch alligator was spotted Tuesday at the front door of a home in Tampa, and the residents called for help removing the unwelcome reptile.

Advertisement

Karina Sura Paner and John Paner, who run the Croc Encounters wildlife sanctuary and operate as nuisance alligator trappers contracted with the state, were summoned to the scene to capture the alligator.

"He was not too happy to be evicted from his comfortable, shady spot as he smashed everything in sight upon exiting," Croc Encounters said in a Facebook post.

The post said the alligator was missing two limbs, most likely as a result of a fight with another gator.

The alligator will have a new permanent home at Croc Encounters, the post said.