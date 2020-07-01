The RSPCA said it is trying to find the owner of a 6-foot, red-tailed boa constrictor found slithering through a garden. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

July 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they are trying to find the owner of a 6-foot snake found slithering through a block of rental garden properties.

The RSPCA said the red-tailed boa constrictor was spotted by a member of the public in a rental garden space in Newport, England.

The snake was taken to a nearby police station and turned over to the RSPCA.

"This would have been a pretty unbelievable find at an allotment -- with a 6-foot, red-tailed boa constrictor coming for a visit," RSPCA animal collection officer Stephanie Davidson said. "However, it is another reminder of what remarkable escape artists these exotic animals can be."

Davidson said the snake is being cared for at a specialist center in the West Midlands while investigators attempt to identify the apparent escaped pet's owner.

"Snakes can also be microchipped -- and we'd urge anyone owning one to explore whether this is a possibility, to ensure they can be returned home more easily should they stray," she said.