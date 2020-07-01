July 1 (UPI) -- A water rescue team in Ireland came to the assistance of a runaway horse that ran into the water at a beach and swam more than a mile out to sea.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a non-profit rescue group, said a crew from Bundoran responded Monday afternoon when a horse ran into the water on Murvagh Beach, in County Donegal, and starting swimming out to sea.

Advertisement

The lifeboat crew located the horse more than a mile off shore and guided the disoriented equine back to dry land.

The horse was not injured and was reunited with its owner.