June 22 (UPI) -- A Delaware woman's doorbell camera footage of an Amazon delivery driver complying with her son's "additional instructions" for delivery -- shouting "abra cadabra" and running away.

Lynn Staffieri said her 13-year-old son, Jacob, ordered a package from Amazon and left a message for the driver in the section of the order that asked, "Do we need additional instructions to find this address?"

Advertisement

"No but knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away," the boy wrote.

The doorbell camera footage shows the woman delivering the package to the front porch of the Magnolia home, knocking three times, shouting the magic word and running quickly back to her truck.

"Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman!" Staffieri wrote in a Facebook post. "Apparently, my youngest son, had put some 'additional instructions' for delivery and she went along with it. It made us smile even though my son should not have done that so I apologize for that. I do appreciate that the driver looked closely enough at the instructions though because I know a lot of people wouldn't."