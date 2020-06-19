An Australian woman won her second top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket in three years. Photo courtesy of The Lott

June 19 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she is feeling twice as lucky after winning her second lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket in the space of just three years.

The Melton woman told The Lott officials she bought her $2.74 Instant Scratch-Its ticket at the Melton Lotto & TSG store in Melton and discovered she was the winner of a $34,251.76 jackpot.

The woman said she previously won the same amount three years ago when she bought a scratch-off ticket on her late mother's birthday. She said she has been buying scratch-off tickets every week since her first jackpot.

"I had a feeling back then that I would win something and I had the same feeling this time," the winner said.

"I was just sitting at home scratching it and I said to my partner 'I feel like I am going to win a prize again soon,' not thinking it would be another top prize," she recalled. "I scratched the ticket and saw that I had all the numbers and I couldn't believe it! I was just so shocked!"

The player said she has plans for her latest winnings.

"I think I'll buy a new washing machine and new microwave, and then leave the rest in the bank," she said.