June 19 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri came to the assistance of a driver who pulled over at the side of the interstate and fled her vehicle when she discovered a snake slithering around the floorboards.

The Eureka Police Department said officers responded to a woman who "called hysterically asking for help" when she found a snake inside her car while traveling Thursday morning on Interstate 44.

Police arrived and were unable to reach the snake, so the car was towed to a safer location while officers waited for the serpent to come out of hiding.

The department said "the snake made the right decision and fled the vehicle" shortly after it was towed, and the woman returned to the road before noon.