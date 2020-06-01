Police and a military bomb disposal unit responded to a river in Britain where a member of the public found an unexploded World War II grenade while fishing. Photo by David Asch/Shutterstock.com

June 1 (UPI) -- Police in Britain responded to a river where a member of the public found an unexploded World War II grenade while fishing.

Cambridge Police were called to the River Cam on Sunday after a person fishing in the river reeled in a device believed to be a World War II-era grenade and reported the find to Trinity College staff.

Police summoned a military unexploded ordnance team, and the group transported the device to the sports fields at nearby St. John's College.

The grenade was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Authorities said unexploded military devices from World War II are often found in cities including London and Birmingham, but are uncommon in Cambridge, which was not targeted by major bombing campaigns.