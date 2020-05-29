May 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man turned a sour taste into a sweet achievement when he drank a liter of lemon juice through a straw in under 17 seconds for a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, emptied the glass containing a whole liter of 100 percent lemon juice in 16.53 seconds.

Rush's time bested the previous record of 17.12 seconds, set by Andre Ortolf.

Rush said he kept from throwing up after finishing the juice, but his stomach discomfort lasted until the next day.