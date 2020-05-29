A North Carolina woman credited her $100,000 Cash 5 lottery jackpot to getting out of work early. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said getting off work early was lucrative when she won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Bernice Jessup of White Oak told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she decided to stop at the Dublin Mini Mart when she was released early from her utility worker job at Smithfield Packing.

Jessup bought three Quick Pick tickets for the Cash 5 drawing.

The player said she was at home with her sister on the night of the drawing when she checked her numbers and discovered she had won the $100,000 jackpot.

"She started running around the house hollering, 'We're rich! We're rich!'" Jessup recalled. "We were both jumping up and down, screaming and yelling. I asked her to pinch me four or five times."

Jessup said she plans to use her winnings to start her own janitorial services business.

"This is gonna be a game changer," she said. "Major game changer."