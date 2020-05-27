An Oregon woman said she used money she made by sewing face masks to buy a lottery ticket that won nearly $127,000. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

May 27 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman who took up sewing face masks when she was laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic said the money from her efforts scored her a $127,000 lottery jackpot.

Lorna Hewitt of Sisters told Oregon Lottery officials she was laid off from her job at a restaurant due to the coronavirus crisis, so she took a part-time job at a grocery store.

Hewitt said she started sewing face masks for her co-workers at the store.

"They liked them so much, they started giving me some money for them," Hewitt said. "So, I started selling them, because my boss couldn't order any more, there was a shortage."

Hewitt said she used some money from her side business to buy a Keno 8-spot ticket from Sister's Main Line.

"I don't play a lot, but thought I was doing something to help, maybe I would win," she said.

Hewitt won a total $126,789, which she said left her feeling a little guilty.

"I was making the masks with fabric I already had, and I just happen to get in at a good time," she said.

The winner said she plans to use some of her winnings to buy more mask-making supplies so she can continue to give back to the community.

"My masks are popular, and I want to keep making them -- and maybe some other things," she said.