May 21 (UPI) -- An Australian man said a trip to the dentist to get a tooth pulled went from painful to lucky when he scored a lottery jackpot worth more than $650,000.

The Keparra, Queensland, man told The Lott that he had a tooth pulled Monday, and the experience left him feeling the need to cheer up.

"I was so upset about it so I decided to keep the tooth in a little pouch for good luck," the man said. "So I made sure I bought a lottery ticket after my trip to the dentist with my new lucky charm to cheer myself up."

The lucky charm lived up to the man's expectations when he turned out to be the only Division One winner in the Monday night Gold Lotto drawing.

The winner collected a prize of $657,200.

The man said the jackpot will take away his financial-related stress.

"I'm a simple man. I don't need to much," he said. "I'll keep working and I will pay off my house so I have the security of never having to worry about a mortgage repayment. And then I will help out my family."