An Australian man said an email alerted him that a lottery ticket about which he had forgotten was a $66,500 winner. Photo courtesy of The Lott

May 26 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he had forgotten about his lottery ticket until he scrolled through his email and discovered he had won more than $65,000.

The Gold Coast, Queensland, man told The Lott officials it hadn't even occurred to him to check the results of the May 25 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing.

"I was just flicking through my emails and saw one from The Lott," the man recalled. "I thought I'd already checked my tickets but logged into my account again to double check.

"I had completely forgotten I'd bought a Lucky Lotteries ticket. I got a big surprise when I saw! I was jumping up and down, lucky I was home alone. I just couldn't believe it," he said.

The winner said he had to send a screenshot to his disbelieving wife to convince her the jackpot was real.

The ticket, which the man purchased online, earned him a total $66,500.

"We are going to use it to go on a holiday here in Queensland and then we will pay off some bills," the winner said. "It will make things comfortable, a little easier."