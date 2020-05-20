A North Carolina man discovered his family members have good lottery instincts when he let them choose the Powerball numbers that won him $1 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who had family members choose his Powerball numbers for him ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.

Jonathan Gonzalez, of Salisbury, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he asked his grandparents, father, sister and an uncle for help when he decided to buy a Powerball ticket at the Speedway gas station in Salisbury.

"I had them each pick a number from one to 69," Gonzalez recalled. "And those were the numbers I played."

The five numbers selected by his family members all came up in the drawing, earning him a $1 million prize.

"I picked the Powerball number and that was the only one I didn't match," he said.

Gonzalez, who claimed his prize Monday, said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and help family members who assisted him with number suggestions.