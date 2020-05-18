South Korean soccer team FC Seoul apologized Sunday after fans watching a televised game noticed the "mannequins" used to replace human fans in the stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be dolls intended for sexual use. The team blamed the error on a "misunderstanding" with the distributor. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

May 18 (UPI) -- A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after the "mannequins" used to fill the seats during a game were identified as sex dolls.

FC Seoul apologized in an Instagram post Sunday after fans watching the K-League game against Gwangju FC pointed out the faux-fans in the stands appeared to be sex dolls.

Some observers said the banners held by the dummies appeared to reference adult websites.

The team said there was apparently a "misunderstanding" with the supplier, who the post said had assured officials the dolls were not intended for "sexual use."

FC Seoul said the dolls were intended to compensate for the lack of fans in the stands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our intention was to do something light-hearted in these difficult times. We will think hard about what we need to do to ensure that something like this never happens again," the team's statement said.