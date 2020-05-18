May 18 (UPI) -- Police in Virginia said they have made an arrest in the case of two men who used watermelons as masks when they allegedly stole from a grocery store.

The Louisa Police Department said two men wearing hollowed-out watermelons as masks stole undisclosed items from a Sheetz grocery store about 9:25 p.m. May 6.

Police said the suspects fled in a "lifted" 2006 black Toyota Tacoma.

The department said Sunday that an arrest was made in the case. A police Facebook post with photos of the two men and an appeal to the public for information about the "melon head" suspects was deleted Monday after the arrest was announced.