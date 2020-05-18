May 18 (UPI) -- Police in the German capital temporarily blocked a busy road to allow a herd of more than 20 wild boar to dash across the street.

A video posted to Twitter by Felix Hackenbruch shows the pack of pigs, including several young hogs, running across a busy road in the Zehlendorf district of Berlin while police blocked traffic.

The video was shared by Berlin Police, who provided a second clip showing police monitoring the boar herd before their successful road crossing.

"Sometimes the wilderness is right on our doorstep," police tweeted.