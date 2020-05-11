May 11 (UPI) -- A pair of police traffic officers in Las Vegas came to the rescue of a cat they spotted with its head stuck in a soup can.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared helmet-cam footage showing the two motorcycle officers stopping to help the cat.

The video shows the officers catching the cat and carefully pulling the can from its head.

The feline was able to run away without apparent injury once freed from the can.

"We're trained in a variety of life-saving techniques, but not this one," the department said. "A pair of LVMPD traffic officers used great care in extracting a cat whose head was firmly stuck inside a soup can. Thanks officers! And best of luck to that cat who rushed away in apparent good health."