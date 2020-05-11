May 11 (UPI) -- A competitor on Britain's Got Talent broke a Guinness World Record when he made five balloon sculptures while blindfolded in under 44.25 seconds.

Ryan Tracey, 38, of Omagh, Northern Ireland, appeared on Saturday night's episode of the ITV show and broke the balloon record with help from his son, Matthew, 7.

Tracey previously broke the same record during a 2017 appearance on Britain's Got Talent, but it was later broken by an Australia's Got Talent competitor in 2019.

"It was just an amazing experience, a real once-in-a-lifetime experience. I have done it before but to have my son on stage with me this time was incredible," Tracey told the Belfast Telegraph. "He is the next generation of what I want to do and he actually inspired me to be a balloon maker when I tried to make balloon sculptures for his first birthday."

Tracey qualified for the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent, but the show is now on coronavirus-imposed hiatus and might not resume production until August.