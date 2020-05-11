May 11 (UPI) -- A group of vacationers captured photos and video when a bear broke into their Tennessee rental cabin and made off with candy, beer, Diet Coke and allergy pills.

Michelle Eberhart said she and a friend noticed some bears outside their Gatlinburg rental cabin Friday morning while their husbands were out golfing.

"She just started pointing and I was like, 'what?' and so I turned and looked and there's a bear just putting his full force on the door. And then the door opens," Eberhart recalled to WATE-TV.

Eberhart said the bear forced its way through the locked door, causing the two women to flee into a bedroom.

They said the bear rifled through their cabin while three more bears waited on the porch.

Police were summoned to the cabin and were able to chase the bear and its waiting compatriots away from the cabin.

"They got 5 pounds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a pound of M&M's and two pounds of Sour Patch Kids and two bags of potato chips ... two beers and two Diet Cokes and about 20 Zyrtecs." Eberhart said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matt Cameron said the bear's behavior was unusual.

"It's really not typical bear behavior for them to come on to someone's porch and start looking for food. That means those bears have been around humans and have received handouts or have found a food source around a dwelling," Cameron said.