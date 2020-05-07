May 7 (UPI) -- A San Francisco rapper is attempting to break a Guinness World Record with a live-streamed performance featuring 33 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds of freestyle rapping.

George Watsky, who performs under the single name Watsky, crossed the 23-hour mark at noon Thursday in his attempt to break the Guinness record for the longest freestyle rap.

Watsky said in a statement before beginning his attempt Tuesday that the money raised during his freestyle marathon will go toward paying his band and crew, a fan fund to reimburse people who bought non-refundable travel accommodations to attend his now-canceled shows, and the nonprofit Sweet Relief.

The attempt, which is scheduled to finish just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, is being live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Pittsburgh rapper Frzy held a 31-hour freestyle rap marathon in January, but the feat was not verified by Guinness World Records.