May 7 (UPI) -- Police in India said officers suspecting thieves were behind the damage to an ATM in a bank kiosk reviewed security camera footage and discovered the machine had been partially disassembled by a curious monkey.

Delhi police said officers were summoned to the State Bank of India ATM kiosk in the South Avenue area Wednesday after the cash machine was found partially disassembled.

Police reviewed security camera footage, expecting to see the work of human thieves, but instead found video of a monkey removing the ATM's front panel.

The footage shows the monkey climbing into the machine and inspecting its inner workings before fleeing the scene.