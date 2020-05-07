May 7 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said a surprised jogger tipped officers off to the location of a wallaby that escaped from a zoo and went hopping through the countryside.

Cambridgeshire Police said a jogger called police Wednesday night to report a kangaroo on the loose in St. Ives, Cambridgeshire, and police arrived in the area to find the animal was actually an escaped wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo.

The department's Rural Crime Action Team was able to capture the wallaby in a resident's garden.

The marsupial was found to have escaped at least 24 hours earlier from the Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo, located about five miles from where the animal was captured. The wallaby was returned to its home, police said.