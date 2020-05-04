An RSPCA officer was called to a British home to rescue a badger stranded in an empty garden pond pit. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain came to the rescue of a badger that fell into an empty garden pond and was unable to climb up the smooth surface.

The RSPCA said the owners of the Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, home spotted the badger stranded in their pond pit and tossed the animal some food in the hopes it would be able to climb out after a meal.

The family observed the badger and ended up calling the RSPCA when they determined the surface of the pond pit was too smooth for the animal to climb.

RSPCA inspector Jon Ratcliffe responded to the scene.

"I climbed down into the drained pond, managed to catch him in a secure carrier, and then bring him up and out of the pond. I then had the lovely job of releasing him back into the wild and we watched him scurry off," Ratcliffe said.

He praised the homeowners for feeding the badger while awaiting rescue.

"If he'd not been spotted he could have really suffered without a source of food, and especially in this hot weather, little shade. I'm really glad we were able to help," he said.