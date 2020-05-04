May 4 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old Indian boy who used 5,450 playing cards to create a 10 foot, 7 inch model of the Burj Khalifa said his sights are set on breaking a Guinness World Record.

Vishnu Vasu, 16, made it into the Asia Book of Records for tallest house of cards when he built his replica of the Dubai landmark from playing cards without the use of glue or tape.

Vasu said it took about 5 hours, 30 minutes to construct the playing card structure at the Kerala Samajam Charitable Society. The 10 foot, 7 inch structure was a new national record, the Asia Book of Records confirmed.

"It needs a lot of patience, perseverance and motivation," Vasu told The Times of India of his hobby. "For me, it's a passion. I hope to break the Guinness record of [23 feet] some time."