A Texas restaurant said a customer who came in on the first day that the dining room reopened left a $1,300 tip. Photo by Shutterbug75/Pixabay.com

May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas restaurant owner said a customer who came in with his family on the day the dining area reopened insisted on doubling his bill and left a $1,300 tip.

David Fernandez, owner of Autin eatery Frog & The Bull, said the restaurant's dining area was re-opened Friday when the coronavirus stay-at-home order was eased, and a customer who came in that day with his family racked up a $337 bill.

Server Josh Pikoff, 18, brought Fernandez to the table when the customer asked to have his bill doubled.

"He said, 'charge me double for everything,' and I asked, 'Are you sure?'" Fernandez told CNN. "He said, 'yes.'"

Fernandez said the man's request was fulfilled, and the customer left an additional $300 tip for Pikoff and a $1,000 tip for the restaurant owner.

The man signed his receipt with a message for the eatery: "Good luck."