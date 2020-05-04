May 4 (UPI) -- A Florida man is protesting the governor's decision to reopen the state's beaches by visiting the shore dressed as the grim reaper.

Daniel Uhlfelder turned heads Friday, Saturday and Sunday at beaches across Walton County when he donned his death costume and wandered the sand to protest the reopening of the beaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Grim Reaper represents death. This is a deadly virus. It's a global pandemic," Uhlfelder told WMBB-TV.

Uhlfelder, a lawyer, said he wants residents to reconsider forgoing self-isolation while the coronavirus continues to spread.

"People are gonna get hurt and that's what I'm here for. I wish I didn't have to do this but nobody else is doing it," Uhlfelder said.

Uhlfelder tweeted a video Sunday showing his encounter with a police officer who said a beach-goer had complained about his costume frightening children.