An RSPCA officer in Britain came to the rescue of a hedgehog trapped 2 feet down in a narrow drain. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

May 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain came to the assistance of a hedgehog found trapped about 2 feet down a drain.

The RSPCA said a member of the public was alerted by her dog to the hedgehog's predicament in a drain on Shelley Road in Rotherham, England.

Liz Braidley, an RSPCA animal collection officer and specialist wildlife officer, said the narrow opening of the drain made the rescue difficult.

"He was about 2 feet down the drain, so it was a difficult rescue as I could only just reach him with my fingertips, and it took a good 15 minutes of gentle wriggling with some tongs to get him out," she said.

"His breathing was raspy, he was cold and wouldn't uncurl so I was quite concerned. I took him to a local veterinary practice for a check up and they kept him for monitoring overnight," Braidley said.

The hedgehog was given a clean bill of health and was released back into the wild the following day. Braidley said she placed a cover on the drain to prevent repeat incidents.