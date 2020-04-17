Animal rescuers were called to a garden in Britain when a deer ended up with its antlers entangled in netting. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain came to the assistance of a deer found with its antlers caught in a large piece of netting.

The RSPCA said Inspector Charlotte Coggins and Inspector Jo Story responded on Easter Sunday, after a witness reported a deer entangled in netting in a Sherborne, Dorset, garden.

"This is such a stressful situation for any animal, particularly a wild animal, to find themselves in so it was great to be able to provide the assistance this deer desperately needed," Coggins said. "After we removed the netting that was around his antlers it was great to see him stand up and dart off."

Coggins urged homeowners to be responsible with netting.

"Fences using netting like this, which had been installed to try to deter deer, and netting used for gardening or sports, can be really dangerous for animals and also poses a risk for those of us who are trying to rescue any entangled animal," she said.

"Every year, we rescue hundreds of animals tangled in netting. Some animals survive, but very sadly many animals suffer fatal injuries, often as a result of struggling to get free," Coggins said.

"We'd encourage anyone with removable nets to take them down after use and store them safely away, and where netting can't be removed, such as pond, fruit netting, or fencing, we recommend replacing them with solid metal mesh."