April 17 (UPI) -- A California man captured rare video of bioluminescent waves glowing bright blue as they crashed on the shore of a beach.

Patrick Coyne said a friend alerted him this week that conditions indicated bioluminescent waves were possible at Newport Beach, and he ended up capturing footage that night of the flowing blue waves crashing to shore.

Coyne said the waves were the brightest he has ever seen.

The glowing waves are caused by bioluminescent algae in the water.